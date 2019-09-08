Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The setting sun was getting low as the tide was getting higher on a narrow section of the beach. I was hoping to capture the movement of the waves crashing into the rocks close to the shore as the sea stacks in the background made for a sense of place and framing of the shot. I was able to capture several shots and wave action for a brief period of time before the tide forced us off the beach for higher ground.