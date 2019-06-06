Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Minimalism

Oak on Ice, Arizona, USA by Wade Thorson

It was early in the season and the snow had only begun to flurry. It was cold enough, but the weather hadn't delivered any snow. I hadn't been photographing since fall, and was itching to take my camera for a walk. I knew of a small spring that might be frozen over and went to look for some ice patterns to focus on. I found this image after an hour or so. I continued to look for other interesting compositions, but when I had returned to this one it had melted and become unrecognizable. I was glad I had captured this fleeting moment before it slipped away.

