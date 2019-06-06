It was early in the season and the snow had only begun to flurry. It was cold enough, but the weather hadn't delivered any snow. I hadn't been photographing since fall, and was itching to take my camera for a walk. I knew of a small spring that might be frozen over and went to look for some ice patterns to focus on. I found this image after an hour or so. I continued to look for other interesting compositions, but when I had returned to this one it had melted and become unrecognizable. I was glad I had captured this fleeting moment before it slipped away.