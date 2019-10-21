User Icon
Oak Creek, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA by Drema Swader

By

Oak Creek, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA by Drema Swader
Views: 1,076


Trees turn a rusty red around this mill pond, where water flowing over the waterfall is strong due to heavy Autumn rain. This image was taken along one of the tributaries flowing into the lake along the coast of Lake Michigan. The late day light caused a beautiful reflection on the pond.

