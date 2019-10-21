Oak Creek, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA by Drema Swader

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Trees turn a rusty red around this mill pond, where water flowing over the waterfall is strong due to heavy Autumn rain. This image was taken along one of the tributaries flowing into the lake along the coast of Lake Michigan. The late day light caused a beautiful reflection on the pond.