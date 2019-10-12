Oak Creek, Arizona, USA by Leslie Key

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was captured in Oak Creek Canyon near Sedona, Arizona. It’s a magical place with incredible fall colors ranging from bright reds to low-lit yellows. The entrance to Orchard Canyon at Oak Creek comes up fast off the winding road, highway 89A. The drive up the mountain canyon is incredible to see though. The Coconino Forest is full of tall Ponderosa Pines; however, along the creek you’ll find a plethora of autumn trees, changing color at the onset of fall.

Driving down the entrance to our cabin at Orchard Canyon where we planned on spending the next several nights, we had to cross the creek. Luckily, we were in the jeep and made it across. The creek was high this year. As I look to my right, I noted the yellow and orange leaves were thick and still firmly on the trees (a good sign). The creek was moving ever so gently creating a smooth yet clear reflection of the vibrant fall colors. I felt the excitement begin and already started planning my shot! When we reached the cabin, I rushed to get my equipment and head back down the road to the creek’s incredible scene.

I remember my husband just smiling at me as I hiked off with my tripod, camera and two wide angle lenses. Once I reached the creek, I scoped the areas that I could get to knowing I would be in the creek water. It was quite the balancing act, but I found my spot, secured my tripod with camera and started shooting. I took my time as I always do, to see and feel the incredible beauty around me. After about 90 minutes and several shots later, I slowly hiked to our cabin to settle in for the night. I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect experience!