Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Staying up until the morning sunrise is not uncommon for my schedule as I work an off shift and generally sleep while everyone is leaving for their first shift duties. This early morning was no different, though I was busy culling and editing photos from a previous day of wildlife shooting. I settled in for a long morning of Lightroom and Netflix with caffeine in hand.

While doing this I lost track of time and had not realized it was 6:40am. While putting down my Wacom stylus and rubbing my eyes I had noticed a bright orange and red light cast through my office window illuminating the room. My first thoughts, could it be a backyard fire? Or perhaps emergency vehicles along the main road? Although I didn’t hear any sirens from our Fire Station or smell any relaxing odors of a winter campfire.

Upon a closer look out the window I witnessed one of the most pleasant sunrises I have ever seen anywhere. I quickly grabbed my camera and swapped out my Sigma 150-600mm C lens for a Tamron 24-70 G2. I wanted to concentrate on the skies color giving the trees a silhouetted appearance. To accomplish this I used center-weight light metering and kept the focal length at 50mm on the lens barrel for framing purposes. A moment of shutter adjustment for the extremely bright sky and dark contrasting trees I was able to get the shot I was after. A morning sunrise in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, PA never looked so beautiful.