Nikomekl River, Fraser River Valley, BC, Canada by Leah Murray

I

spent a lot of time walking my cousin’s old bulldog around the Fraser River delta, and one evening, we crossed a footbridge over the Nikomekl River, a small, seasonally changing stream in the floodplain there. One of the great delights of the old dog’s life was to “talk” to birds of any sort, so we made frequent stops along the edges of the Nikomekl where the waterbirds and songbirds gathered, and to watch the herons stalk through the soggy meadows.

Jack wanted to sit quietly on the bridge for a few minutes to watch the ducks and mutter at the blackbirds and swooping insectivores, so I occupied myself taking pictures of the water. That was a spring evening, just after a King Tide had begun to recede, and was one of the last such walks that Jack and I would be able to do – his advancing age was making it increasingly difficult for him to walk any distance.

We almost never get spectacularly coloured sunsets here on the coast because the winds coming off of the ocean, only a few kilometers west and south of us, wipe the dust out of the air pretty thoroughly. When I saw this one shaping up, I had to try to capture it, and Jack was preoccupied with his birding anyhow, so I was able to shoot for several minutes as the sunset progressed.

Jack has since passed away, but this photo reminds me each time I look at it of the peace and comfort I so frequently found in his company.