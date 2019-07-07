It was a full moon night in the Palouse. The moon was bright and shiny. It was bright enough to be able to walk around without a need of flashlight. It was bright enough to see my own shadow on the ground. It was bright enough to see clouds moving through the sky. I took a test picture to calculate correct exposure, then a full 5 minute exposure picture of the tree. When I looked at the back of my camera the streaks of moving clouds caught my attention. I wanted those clouds to move from the tree. I spent another hour of 5 minute exposures trying to position camera at the point where the clouds would appear moving from behind the tree. Once I found that position I took a couple more exposures where I used flashlight to highlight the tree.