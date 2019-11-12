Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Newberry Volcanic National Monument is located in Central Oregon. I drove the gravel road to the 8,000 foot overlook at Paulina Peak. The surrounded forest becomes sparse and trees become gnarly and stunted the higher you go. I am constantly amazed at just how adaptable and resilient these trees have become. For example, this tree was growing directly out of a volcanic cliff. I wanted to create an image that depicted its tenacity in what appeared to be insurmountable survival conditions. I framed it tight against the rock background. I used a short depth of field to bring the tree forward. The light was soft and providing a classic bell curve histogram. I took this image handheld. As a consequence I used a fast shutter speed and a higher than normal ISO of 640. In post I thought about desaturating the background to further separate the tree from the background. It turns out it wasn't necessary. The gray rock background with a few green-yellow-orange lichen and plants was perfect subdued background. I did boost the greens & yellows to give the tree a little more presence.