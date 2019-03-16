New LEE100 Filter System Now Available















Setting the standard in filter holders for the past 25 years, LEE Filters announces a new filter system that takes the original design and elevates it to another level. With input from photographers, the LEE100 filter system is adaptable, intuitive and modular, making it a game changer in the field. The LEE100 is available now from the LEE Filters dealer network and on display at stand G81 at The Photography Show, running March 16-19.

Intuitive to use, with improved aesthetics, the new LEE100 filter system is based on extensive customer feedback and product testing. Its clever new design features ensure an enhanced performance and more ergonomic handling. “Lee is excited to introduce our latest product innovation at The Photography Show,” says Paul Mason, managing director, Lee Filters. “We are especially pleased to bring the Lee100 filter system to the market knowing it meets the unique needs of our photography customers.”

Precision engineered from injection-moulded composite materials, the LEE100 holder is rigid and durable, while remaining lightweight enough that it will never be a burden to add to a camera bag. Crucially, it is compatible with all existing LEE 100mm filters and adaptor rings.

The spring release allows for one-handed operation when attaching to the adapter ring, and the new holder’s most innovative design element is the blue locking dial, which permits it to be used in three different settings:

• Neutral: Holder can be both rotated and quickly removed or knocked off should it be caught by clothing, for example, thereby protecting the camera and lens.

• Half lock: Holder can be rotated but is locked to the adaptor ring, and cannot be removed from it.

• Full lock: Holder cannot be rotated and is also locked in place, so cannot be removed from adaptor ring.

Also new are the modular filter-guide blocks, which come in one, two and three-slot configurations. Their simplified design means they simply snap on to the holder and remain securely in place until the photographer is ready to remove them. The new tapered profile gives improved resistance when positioning filters.

Compatible with many of today’s ultra-wide angle lenses, the LEE100 system can be used with up to three slot-in filters without the risk of vignetting.

Polarising filter

Slim and light, yet highly robust, and with an improved optical performance, the LEE100 Polariser is easy to use and quick to attach. It simply snaps on to the front of the filter-guide block, where it is firmly secured until ready to be removed again. Constructed using a lightweight, high-transmission polariser glass, the LEE100 Polariser features a subtle warm tone to help intensify natural colours. It can be used in combination with LEE’s 100mm filter range, and when clipped on to the two-slot filter-guide block, has the same wide-angle capabilities as the previous filter holder.

Existing LEE Filters polarisers can be attached to the new holder via a clip-on 105mm polariser ring. The polariser is simply screwed into the ring and clipped on to the LEE100 filter holder, and can be used either on its own or in combination with other filters.

Brand-new premium packaging completes the look of the LEE100 system.

Pricing

The LEE100 filter holder retails at £69.95

The LEE100 Polariser retails at £195

The LEE100 105mm polariser ring retails at £35