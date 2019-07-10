New Brighton Lighthouse, England by Grant Spurr

Was taken on a stormy day, on a tripod with cable release, using a Big Stopper allowing a long exposure of 2 minutes. I was sheltered behind the pier wall, late afternoon at high tide. Unfortunately, due to the heavy cloud cover, there was no chance of a decent sunset, therefore I didn't stay for very much longer. Given the right conditions, it's a good spot for sunset images. When the tide is out there is also plenty of foreground interest to be had.