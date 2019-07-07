Neist Point, Isle of Skye, Scotland by Andrzej Muzaj

During my recent trip to Scotland I’ve managed to visit remote Neist Point with its famous cliffs and lighthouse. I find this particular part of Scotland very much alike with Faroese landscape - high, rugged cliffs dropping straight to the ocean, covered only with grass and moss. The cliffs with the lighthouse made composition I couldn’t resist but to capture. The wind was blowing so hard that day I had to cover my tripod and camera with my body - otherwise such long exposure wouldn’t be possible.