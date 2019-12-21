Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In central Israel and near the city of Hadera there is a small forest of eucalyptus trees. There are trees that were planted about 100 years ago when the whole area was mosquito marshes and malaria. Today, with the development of construction, there remains only a small area that during a particularly rainy winter is filled with water and becomes Swampland and parts of it even reminiscent of Louisiana marshes.

As I was walking around the area I came across this tree that stood alone and behind it all the big forest which for a moment seemed to me as if it were a leader leading his army behind him , so I decided to intensify the situation and combined the flow of clouds with a long exposure.