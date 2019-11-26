Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This stunted tree looked particularly isolated and abandoned - and 'fenced out' in the bleak wintery conditions. A break in the falling snow was enough for me to stop and set up my tripod for this shot. The fences, wide format and open composition were used to show its isolation.