Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Heavy fog had been blocking the sun for several days, unusual for Oregon in the fall. I decided to get up close to this stack to fill the frame and capture some of its details. Only after moving in, did I see the two fishermen, who gave a spot of color and a sense of scale. Because most Oregon stacks don't have much visible plant growth, I was very pleased to see that the colors on this one would do something to make up for my not getting the light I'd hoped for. The onshore wind varied from strong to mild, although it was always on the cold side. US Highway 101 runs from Astoria, Oregon, in the north to Gold Beach in the south, 350 miles of unparalleled beauty with the coastline to its west and lush rain forest to its east. Summer brings the most fog, but as I learned, it can roll in anytime in the year.