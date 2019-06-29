Near Arboleas, Almeria Province, Spain by Robert Palmer

This photo was taken on my way back from a friend's house near Arboleas in eastern Andalucia. I had driven that route many times but this was likely to be the last time as my friend had passed away a few weeks previously and his wife was selling up to move back to the UK. I had seen a group of trees that appealed to me but, usually, without my camera. This time I was ready. I used an infrared converted 8mp compact camera and managed to isolate the tree I felt was the most photogenic. I decided on the central placing solely because of the shape of the tree. The curve, which I felt to be very elegant, adds dynamism and interest to the image. Of course, the properties of infrared also give the picture that strong contrast which, in itself, is very eye-catching. I tried to hide the clouds as best I could as I felt they would be too distracting to the main subject. However, someone else has told me they look like leaves falling from the tree, so that’ll do for me!

I like to think that the friend who is no longer with us would approve of this photo. As a photographer himself, he produced pictures that were bold, colourful and had strong design features. He’d forgive me for not using colour as he knew I’m a monochrome photographer, but I think the boldness and design of this photo is a fitting tribute to him.