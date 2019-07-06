Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Navajo Falls, Havasupai, Arizona, USA by Larry Pollock
Long Exposure

Navajo Falls, Havasupai, Arizona, USA by Larry Pollock

By on 0 Comments

Navajo Falls, Havasupai, Arizona, USA by Larry Pollock
Views: 59

Take Part in our New Assignment • Win $100 Cash

Visiting the waterfalls of the Grand Canyon at Havasupai for me is both heaven and hell in one place. The beauty of this unique place of blue waters, travertine and waterfalls is shadowed by the sadness of the Supai Tribe and the living conditions. Once a lush valley of agriculture, it is now a shadow of its former self. Yet nature still shines and laughs though the sounds of the water and red rock wall. This panorama images shows the place where a major flash flood broke the travertine and washed away all the pools folks use to swim in, creating this new waterfall.

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!
s2Member®