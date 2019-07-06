Navajo Falls, Havasupai, Arizona, USA by Larry Pollock

Visiting the waterfalls of the Grand Canyon at Havasupai for me is both heaven and hell in one place. The beauty of this unique place of blue waters, travertine and waterfalls is shadowed by the sadness of the Supai Tribe and the living conditions. Once a lush valley of agriculture, it is now a shadow of its former self. Yet nature still shines and laughs though the sounds of the water and red rock wall. This panorama images shows the place where a major flash flood broke the travertine and washed away all the pools folks use to swim in, creating this new waterfall.