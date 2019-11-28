Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I spotted this lonely tree late afternoon while hiking in the well known Pigeon Valley in Cappadocia. The way the tree was backlit from the low sun against the dark sandstone background really caught my eye. I used a polariser to cut out all the glare on the leaves and to make the tree "pop" just that little extra.