Nanjing, Jiangsu, China by Tao Wu

In a cold rainy afternoon, I walked in the street and saw the London Planetrees' leaves which have autumn colours on the ground. There is an old saying that goes In Chinese, "A falling leaf heralds autumn“. It was the most appropriate description for that moment. So I took this shot.