User Icon
You are at:»»»Nagydobsza, Hungary by Gabor Takacs
Lonely Trees Assignment

Nagydobsza, Hungary by Gabor Takacs

By on 0 Comments

Nagydobsza, Hungary by Gabor Takacs
Views: 1,413


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

There is a small village called Nagydobsza, an hour's drive from my place of residence. The pasture on the outskirts of it is scattered with some trees. They stayed out of the former forest to give the shepherds relief in the heat. Many small streams pass through, the land is always wet, so the morning fog is frequent here. At this late October dawn, the brightest stars were still shining as the sun gilded the horizon.

LPM Special Offer




Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

s2Member®