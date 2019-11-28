Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

There is a small village called Nagydobsza, an hour's drive from my place of residence. The pasture on the outskirts of it is scattered with some trees. They stayed out of the former forest to give the shepherds relief in the heat. Many small streams pass through, the land is always wet, so the morning fog is frequent here. At this late October dawn, the brightest stars were still shining as the sun gilded the horizon.