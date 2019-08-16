Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

If your picture becomes the assignment winner, it will need to include a story bIn mid-December, the 'blue hour' in Myvatn in the north of Iceland lasts for several hours before the pink hues of twilight appear. During this time, the snow-covered landscape is bathed in a magical blue colour, reflecting the indirect light of the sky - the mind know snow should be white but it most definitely wasn't! I composed the image to show the texture in the snow, with the road running towards the mountains in the distance.