Book Your Next Photo Tour
User Icon
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»»Myvatn, Iceland by Jackie Matear
Blue Hour

Myvatn, Iceland by Jackie Matear

By on 0 Comments

Myvatn, Iceland by Jackie Matear
Views: 1,120

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

If your picture becomes the assignment winner, it will need to include a story bIn mid-December, the 'blue hour' in Myvatn in the north of Iceland lasts for several hours before the pink hues of twilight appear. During this time, the snow-covered landscape is bathed in a magical blue colour, reflecting the indirect light of the sky - the mind know snow should be white but it most definitely wasn't! I composed the image to show the texture in the snow, with the road running towards the mountains in the distance.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®