Muskoka Autumn, Ontario, Canada by Sebastien Le Calvez

Every year, fall season, or Autumn as we call it in Canada, marks the beginning of my landscape photography season. Temperatures drop, light turns softer and birch and maple trees in Canada start turning yellow, orange and red. And every year, autumn colours reach their peak right after Canadian Thanksgiving which happens the second Monday of October. The best way to enjoy this magnificent show is to drive north for a couple of hours into a region called Muskoka known for its lakes , national parks and fancy cottages.

A weekend during peak season will provide any landscape photographers with countless opportunities, with beautiful lakes, dramatic skies and stunning colourful trees and the windows of time to enjoy this show only lasts a few days, so planning is necessary. This year was no exception and I came back with four or five portfolio-worthy photos, from grandiose scenes using a wide angle to the more intimate portraits of nature. It typically rains quite a bit during this season so it's hard to catch the right light, but when you do, it means that moisture coming from the wet soil will contribute to creating a beautiful atmosphere, clouds are typically present and rainbows will often appear. Interestingly, some of the most beautiful landscapes are next to the highways. Out of all the photos, this water-painting-like was by far my favourite. I was quite far from the scene, and had to zoom-in all the way to 200mm to avoid the highway and street signs that surrounded this hill.