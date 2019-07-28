Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

ud Volcanoes are often associated with petroleum deposits and they are located in the natural gas lands. Azerbaijan is one of the biggest oil producers in the world and due to it, you can easily find those mud volcanoes in different locations all over the country. One of the famous one is in the Qobustan region. Qobustan is a UNESCO World Heritage Site which is also famous with historical rock arts. It has one hour distance by car from Baku. You have to hire a SUV or an off-road vehicle because of the mud and it is impossible to reach the area in a rainy day.

This was the second time I have been there. In the first time, there were so many tourists all around and it was hard to take photos without people in the view. But luckily this time only a few were there and they left the area a few minutes later. There were 15-20 mud volcanoes around at nearly 1,5 meter height. One of them was boiling and spreading mud as a real volcano spreads the lava. I decided to take its photo. I like using fixed lenses when taking landscape photographs but when I am traveling I prefer to carry a zoom lens instead. 24-70mm is my favorite lens because of it is changing the view from wide angle to telephoto the flexibility. So I took this photo with my 24-70mm zoom lens.