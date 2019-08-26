Book Your Next Photo Tour
Mt Rainier National Park, USA by Jacob Klassen

Mt Rainier National Park, USA by Jacob Klassen
At the tail end of a 5 day adventure in Glacier National Park, my friend Eric and I decided to stop by Mount Rainier National Park and hike to Tolmie Peak, a hike we've wanted to do for a long time. After batteling hordes of mosquitos and a couple hours of ascending, we finally made it to the top where we spent the night shooting sunset, stars, and then the following sunrise. We woke up to bright flashes of lightning beside Rainier, where a big thunderstorm was passing by. It left behind a haze in the hills, which created some great atmosphere once the sun began to light it up.

