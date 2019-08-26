Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

At the tail end of a 5 day adventure in Glacier National Park, my friend Eric and I decided to stop by Mount Rainier National Park and hike to Tolmie Peak, a hike we've wanted to do for a long time. After batteling hordes of mosquitos and a couple hours of ascending, we finally made it to the top where we spent the night shooting sunset, stars, and then the following sunrise. We woke up to bright flashes of lightning beside Rainier, where a big thunderstorm was passing by. It left behind a haze in the hills, which created some great atmosphere once the sun began to light it up.