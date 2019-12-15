Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After a long day of snowboarding, I decided to part ways with my friends for a bit so I could go higher up the mountain and get a photo of the sunset. After riding two lifts up and not really getting high enough to get above the clouds, I decided to hike. I trudged up the snow for an eternity, and as the light started to get good I looked around and realized - there was nothing around me to serve as my subject! Frantic, I booked it. At last I arrived to this nice patch of trees, windswept with ice.

I laughed as I retrieved my camera. The colors were just so good! I fired away for a straight ten minutes, concerned about my choice not to get my tripod out. Would I be able to take sharp handheld photos while I was breathing this hard? Am I getting the right comp with those cloud formations on the right? Did my friends think I died? None of these mattered later, but in the moment I really thought I was ruining this amazing opportunity. At last the light began to recede. Completely exhausted from the hike up, I slung on my pack, snapped in my boots, and glided down the mountain straight into these stunning clouds.