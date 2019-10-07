Mt Hood Reflections, Trillium Lake, Oregon, USA by Kathy Weissgerber

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was our 1st time camping here at Trillium Lake. Its in Oregon near Mt Hood. This is a smaller lake and Ive seen reflections quite often and today was no exception. Our camp site was really nice, private, paved and mostly level. A little trail access to the lake led right to it. It was morning when I took off with the dogs for a walk. Fisherman and kayaks were out already. I would stop ever once in a while and take a picture, cause thats what we photographers do. At the other end of the lake the reflections were better. The misty gray clouds hung low against the forest. The dogs and I continued around the lake and came across a board walk that was closed off. It was in disrepair, but still negotiable. We carefully made our way across the rotted boards and made it through. I think it was 2 miles around the whole lake, so not too far. The weather was really pretty good in September. We had some nice sunny warm days. The last night brought on a little thunder and lightening action and drizzle the next day. That wasnt enough to keep us inside. More trail hiking along a different trail brought us to an old abandon truck that had been stripped. I wish I had my camera along for that, but sometimes you just have to be in the moment instead. My grandson Weston that had been fishing caught a beautiful trout and a squiggly salamander. Everybody had a good laugh over that.