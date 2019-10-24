Mountain Range Sumatera, Bengkulu, Indonesia by Rahmad Himawan

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Mount Barisan, an inactive mountain in Southeast Asia, which is very beautiful in the morning, wakes up very early to get the moment of the sky and extraordinary weather I catch when the sun starts high above the mountain but the mist makes it beautiful between the mountains and valleys in the village of Kemumu the rice fields become the foreground.