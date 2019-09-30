Mount Rainier, Washington State, USA by Lynn Hopwood

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken in the middle of September on an early fall morning. I left my home in southeastern Washington state around 3:30 am and headed to Mount Rainier National Park in Washington, hoping for a great sunrise photograph. There had been quite a bit or rain and clouds in the previous days at the park leading up to my departure, so I was pretty excited about the weather forecast for partly cloudy weather. As I arrived at the park I noticed a lot of fog and clouds. As I ascended the mountain via my car I noticed the higher I went the more fog there was. Regardless, I headed to Paradise Visitor Center at an elevation of 5400 feet where it was totally fogged in. I then decided I'd better head for lower ground so I drove down the mountain looking for sunlight and less fog. Reflection Lakes was also fogged it but it looked a little more promising than Paradise. I drove further down the mountain until I saw the fog lift and the mountain open up and took my first photo which this is not that photo. I turned around and headed back up to Paradise and figured the fog would be lifting soon. I decided to hike the Skyline Trail and head towards Myrtle Falls. The fog was lifting so fast I hoped I wasn't too late to get a photo with some fog in it. This is the photo I took as the last of the fog was leaving the mountain revealing some fall colors.