This photo was made during my first trip to the Azores, a Portuguese island archipelago located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. I was visiting to attend the wedding of a friend of mine, and of course I took the opportunity for an extended one week stay. The Azores comprise nine islands, and this visit was to the largest of them, Sao Miguel.

Having planned, I knew there were many interesting points to visit and photograph, and one of them is the one portrayed in this photo, Mosteiros beach. This beach is famous for its dark sands, good surfing conditions, and the sunset. I convinced my wife, on the very first day of our visit, to watch the sunset here, and in the end, she was very glad to come along. I had seen many photos of Mosteiros before, with the sun dropping behind the sea stacks in the distance. Wanting to achieve something different, I took a few preliminary shots, and decided to shoot a panorama row for future assemblage.

No amount of planning resists bad luck, as the Azores are notorious for unstable weather (four seasons in one day); but this time around, the sky had some clouds to provide extra interest and color. I proceeded to set up my tripod and camera, and chose a normal lens to shoot the panorama, in a total of ten vertical frames. Later, I processed the RAW files and assembled them for the final image. During the rest of the week, we had a great time visiting the island and its many attractions, but this Mosteiros sunset, at the end of our first day, has remained in our memories since then.