Mosteiros, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal by Ulrike Eisenmann
Sea Stacks Assignment

Mosteiros, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal by Ulrike Eisenmann

Mosteiros, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal by Ulrike Eisenmann
Waiting for the weather to change from rain to sun the whole week, this August on Sao Miguel, the main island of the Acores. Luckily nice sunset colors coinceded with relatively high waves, it was stormy too, allowing to capture the sparkling water in fron of the lava rock. The town Mosteiros , in English, monastery, got its name from the alleged similarity of the large rocks with monks.

Tried to adjust the shutter speed with LEE ND filters and polarizer such that the sun could shine through the water curtain in front of the rock.

