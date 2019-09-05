Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Waiting for the weather to change from rain to sun the whole week, this August on Sao Miguel, the main island of the Acores. Luckily nice sunset colors coinceded with relatively high waves, it was stormy too, allowing to capture the sparkling water in fron of the lava rock. The town Mosteiros , in English, monastery, got its name from the alleged similarity of the large rocks with monks.

Tried to adjust the shutter speed with LEE ND filters and polarizer such that the sun could shine through the water curtain in front of the rock.