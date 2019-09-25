Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was taken during our family holiday on the biggest island of Azores archipelago - Sao Miguel. Small Mosteiros village is located at the west coast and is known for its black volcanic sand (popular with swimmers and surfers) and sea stacks (popular with photographers).

While my family enjoyed swimming in the Atlantic ocean, I took pictures of the sea stacks. Getting to the photo spot was a little complicated for me as I suffered a complicated fracture of my ankle 2 months earlier and I was still hopping on crutches. However efforts paid off and I could take a minimalistic long exposure photo on the overcast and windy day.