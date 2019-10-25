Moss Glen Falls sits at the base of the Green Mountains in Central Vermont. I visualized this composition years ago but the shot never fell into place. Catching good water flow, autumn color and calm conditions never seemed to happen until this year. After multiple years being skunked at this beautiful waterfall the forecast of calm winds and fog got me out early for the 90 minute drive. As I drove up highway 100 in the fog I got concerned because the trees on the mountain had started to lose their leaves. As I rounded the last corner before the falls the color was blazing and I had the place to myself. I photographed the falls and foliage for 90 minutes before a breeze started rustling the leaves.
Moss Glen Falls
