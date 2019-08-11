Book Your Next Photo Tour
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»»Morning Blues, Seattle, Washington, USA by Gary Peltz
Blue Hour

Morning Blues, Seattle, Washington, USA by Gary Peltz

By on 0 Comments

Morning Blues, Seattle, Washington, USA by Gary Peltz
Views: 1,058

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I shoot from this spot frequently, as it is located only 2 miles from my home. If I notice that "The Mountain is out" while driving around the city, I'll usually go hit this place up to see if there's a photo-worthy opportunity. This particular morning, I felt that the unfolding scene fit the bill. 14,410' Mt. Rainier is 90 miles as the crow flies from where I was standing. Thank the 500mm focal length for compressing the shot.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®