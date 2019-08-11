Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I shoot from this spot frequently, as it is located only 2 miles from my home. If I notice that "The Mountain is out" while driving around the city, I'll usually go hit this place up to see if there's a photo-worthy opportunity. This particular morning, I felt that the unfolding scene fit the bill. 14,410' Mt. Rainier is 90 miles as the crow flies from where I was standing. Thank the 500mm focal length for compressing the shot.