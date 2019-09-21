Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My friends and I had finished our sunset shots on the beach and were working the scene through dusk and the blue hour. We had great colors in the sky to work with. We thought we had a chance to include a unique view of the moon in a shot, and we noticed that we would be able to reposition ourselves to show the leaning pine supporting the moon. It was a nice shot to end a beautiful evening before heading to town.