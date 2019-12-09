Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

When we were on vacation in the united states we also passed Monument Valley in the southwest, of course we stopped to go and have a look.

The visitor center showed us that many western films have been recorded in this beautiful area and so John Wayne also walked around here. To be able to imagine myself somehow, regardless of how they looked at this environment. I posted myself in a place where I could capture this magical environment as well as possible in a photo.

Pay a visit to this place and explore the visitor center and be inspired by the emphatic posthumous presence of John Wayne and imagine yourself the Hollywood star you probably will never be and then go outside and shoot a photo and take it with you home.