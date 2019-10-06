Montseny Forest, Barcelona District, Spain by Joaquin Garcia

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this picture going for a walk through one of the most famous forest near the city of Barcelona. I spent one early morning looking for the mist in order to capture the autumnal environment and escaping from the crowds that visit this place during the weekend. The challenge was to select the correct shutter speed to freeze the water correctly and to use the accurate white balance as well as to be carefull to not fall into the river.