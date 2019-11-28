Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Travelling the back roads of rural Central Illinois on this cold, gray, winter day I was captivated by these tall, bare trees standing guard over a tilled farm field tinged with frost. Luckily, I had my camera along and was able to pull off the road and compose this moody, monochrome landscape photograph. The rows of the tilled field tipped with frost created compelling leading lines directing the eye to the large, lonely trees and the barely discernable farm buildings and other trees in the distance.

I chose a middle aperture of f/13 coupled with a 1/320 second exposure for depth of field. The 200mm focal length provides enough zoom to reveal the details of the field and trees and still lets you take in the whole scene. The image was processed in black and white to emphasize the moody and melancholy elements of the scene I experienced in person.