On a spring day, while I was searching for rare orchid blooms, a sudden bank of fog enveloped all the landscape. In the total white Only a small portion of the ridge and a solitary tree was remained visible.

So to make the most of that sublime scene and to accentuate the blurring of the close-up, I decided to shoot with the camera at the ground level, placing it directly among the scenographic blooms.