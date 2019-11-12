Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Drive past this field on my way to work every day. On this beautiful sunrise day in south central Minnesota, I had this spot in mind as I left the house and took my camera with me. Being November and having lost all it's leaves the tree really showed up nicely against the sky.