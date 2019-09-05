Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I made this photo earlier in the year of 2019 on a trip to Montaña de Oro State Beach, which is in central coast of California. It is known for sea stacks and rock formations which are jagged and sharp. The photo was made using a large format 4x5 camera and Fuji velvia 100 film, which scanned after development, then processed in Silver Efex Pro 2. A 6 stop ND filter was used to achieve the long exposure. the total exposure time was 8 minutes.