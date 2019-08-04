Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

he Mont Blanc massif is a mountain range in the Alps, located mostly in France and Italy. It is popular for outdoor activities like hiking, climbing, trail running and winter sports like skiing, and snowboarding. I spent ten days in this area with a few fellow photographers. We spent the first day hiking the Aiguilles Rouges, opposite Mont Blanc, and trying to find a good place for some sunset shots. We we’re in luck and managed to take some great shots of the Mont Blanc and it’s reflection in some lakes. But I wanted more. I wanted a shot of the Mont Blanc in the blue hour. It was getting dark and we decided to head back to the hut where we were staying. Arriving at the hut, I noticed the beautiful view of the Mont Blanc.

The Chamonix Valley bellow was covered with clouds< that were lit by the city, and I decided to take some shots. I wasn’t happy with the first couple of shots taken. The Mont Blanc is very large and so, I tried some panoramic photos. The blue hour was about to transform to full-blown darkness so I had to hurry. Unfortunately, I had to wait until I got home, to stitch the photos in the panorama. The attached photo is the result I got. I used a Nikon camera, with a Nikon 16-35 lens and a Manfrotto tripod. I had the following settings: 16mm, f/14, 30 sec exposure time and an ISO of 160.