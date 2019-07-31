Mons Klint, Mon, Denmark by Frank Hoogeboom

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

e decided to spend our annual holiday in the south of Sweden, which can be reached by car from the country I live in, The Netherlands. You will have to cross Denmark to get there and that gave me the opportunity to finally pay a long awaited visit to the famous cliffs of Møns Klint on the island of Møn. On the evening we arrived at Møn, we immediately took of to Møns Klint to shoot some images. However, the moment we got out of our car, the rain started bucketing down on us. We still went down to the beach to have a look but exposing some images soon proved to be a mission impossible. We decided to come back the next morning before we had to continue our route onwards to Sweden.

The next morning the weather was the opposite of the night before. Blue skies, sunshine and harsh light. Not ideal for a landscape photographer but we have to deal with situations like these. So we took off to the cliffs once more and had a lovely morning walking on the sunny beach. Eventually I started making some exposures and I had pre-visualized these images to become monochrome. Back home, after a wonderful holiday, I started editing the files and remembered what I intended to do with these images. I converted them to monochrome and cropped them to square formats. I opted to keep them on the bright side as I didn't want to hide that they were taken on a sunny morning. I was quite pleased with this particular image as it reminds me of a lovely morning, doing what I like most.