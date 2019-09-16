Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was captured last winter, during a trip to the Oregon Coast. I was lucky to get a couple of hours break between rain storms when the sky opened up a little bit to allow for a few long exposure photograpphs at Bandon beach. Although it was pretty windy with lots of dramatic clouds in the sky and the light was changing fast as the sun was nearing the horizon, I managed to get a few compositions that I liked. The fact that the beach was almost empty due to stormy weather and was pretty much free of footprints provided an extra bonus.This image is part of a series titled Pacifica.