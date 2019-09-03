Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I recently moved from New Jersey to the opposite coast and finally got some time to explore new lands in California! Mono Lake was added to the list for this last road trip. My partner & I got up for 4:45am to make the drive in time for sunrise. This ancient saline lake was beautiful to see the beginning of dawn. Using a variable ND filter helped me achieve the look I was trying to capture with the smoothed water. This was a very peaceful and calming way to start the day within the Sierra Nevada mountains.