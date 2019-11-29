Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In early December, following a few days of heavy rains, skies were clearing over Joshua Tree National Monument. Shortly after sunset, the colors in the sky were brilliant with a lone Joshua Tree standing on the ridge line. Is it a tree? A bush? A member of the Yucca family, Joshua Trees can grow up to 15 meters in height. In early December, the days can be warm and sunny but nights bitterly cold with temperatures dropping well below freezing. I had spent the day slowing exploring the monument and when the sun was approaching the horizon, this lone ridge line with a lone Joshua Tree on it, captured my attention. The clouds and colors that slowly morphed behind the tree was truly a magical moment.