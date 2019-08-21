Book Your Next Photo Tour
User Icon
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»»Miss Lakeland, Windermere, Lake District, England by Steve Holcroft
Blue Hour

Miss Lakeland, Windermere, Lake District, England by Steve Holcroft

By on 0 Comments

Miss Lakeland, Windermere, Lake District, England by Steve Holcroft
Views: 1,038

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I heard the crackle of a Tornado jet coming from the south, so I turned and caught it flying overhead. This boat (Miss Lakeland) was a spec on the horizon, so I waited for it to arrive in shot to make the second in a series of three images. The third was the ripples made by the wake when they hit the shore where I stood. The colour in the images is completely natural and unaltered from that fresh February morning.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY



Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®