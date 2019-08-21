Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I heard the crackle of a Tornado jet coming from the south, so I turned and caught it flying overhead. This boat (Miss Lakeland) was a spec on the horizon, so I waited for it to arrive in shot to make the second in a series of three images. The third was the ripples made by the wake when they hit the shore where I stood. The colour in the images is completely natural and unaltered from that fresh February morning.