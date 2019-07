This was shot in the fall of 2017, at an old favorite Lower Purgatory Falls near Milford, NH, USA. It's a short hike to the falls, but you need to climb down the rocks to get into the location. I noticed the bubbles and leaves trailing with the current, so I used my Lee 10-stop ND filter and a circular polarizing filter giving me a 121 second exposure, which really accentuated the flow.