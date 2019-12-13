Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Winter sunrise creating a gentle glow highlighting trees showing beauty in nature with severe frost making a striking of design, shape, texture, hues, with a palette of soft winter colour, all creating an artistic work from coniferous Pine trees on a wooded hilltop in forests of Cannock Chase AONB an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in winter Staffordshire, England.