Sunrise! Sunrise at Skogafoss was the goal, we didn't have much time in Iceland as we were heading across Europe to get to Poland for a "final destination". The alarm clock sang out in the early hours and I didn't hesitate to jump out of bed in excitement. We got ready, put some warm clothes on and made our way to the mighty fall. It was about 2°c as we made our way along the southern coast of the island. We weren't sure what the light was going to do and as we approached our destination, quickly realized the potential of the morning.

As we pulled into the gravel lot, there were several campers parked in the lot, resting from their travels. We made our way out of the vehicle and noticed there was hardly anyone at the fall, early bird gets the worm! We hurried off to the fall and were quickly met with a very cool mist. As we approached the fall we were met with much more water and were thankful we had the rain jackets we had! The mist rose up from the bottom of the fall, billowing upwards into a pink, blue, and orange sky. The light was breathtaking and I had never seen anything quite like it. I know Skogafoss is one of the "main" attractions on the island but, that curtain of power that plummeted almost 200' down will forever be ingrained in my mind. This image brings me back to that morning, and every time I look at it, I can hear the thunderous roar and the cold mist from this beautiful location in Iceland's southern coast.