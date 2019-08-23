Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Four of us started a motorbike journey to conqure worlds heighst motorable road khardung LA pass, As we start our journey and ascending towards the height the climate keep changing dramatically, At one point of time at the height of 14,000ft it started raining, we all drenched in rain and reach keylong, the place from where we first saw the himalayan range, the light was not there, it was cloudy but that didn't mean there was no beauty, we reach our hotel and we went to the tracce to capture this beautiful photo of snow cap mountain. One among us saw first snow of his life, it was a memorable journey, we cover 2600km in 8days wich include some of the world's dangerious roads and passes.