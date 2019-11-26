Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A photo of a palm tree against a cloud filled sky on a warm afternoon in Miami. Palms remind me of both my Southern and Cuban heritage. Their fruit and milk are a source of nourishment for many, and architecturally their trunks are used as poles and their fronds can create a sheltering roof. The fact that the Royal Palm is the National Tree of Cuba speaks volumes. They have been a symbol of patriotism and freedom for many throughout history. Exile writers of the 19th and 20th Century Martí , Avellaneda, Heredia, and Arenas claimed palms as their poetic inspiration. I have been surrounded by them for over half a century and always find something in their beauty. Their textures and colors have a subtle way of screaming tropical. They can trigger memories of a day at the beach, a warm breeze, or a place to find shade. I can not imagine my life without them. They've always been a reminder of my birthplace, homeland, and ancestry.